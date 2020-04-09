Hannah Ann Sluss Compares Peter Weber’s Manhood to Cauliflower



Hannah Ann Sluss has something to say about Peter Weber’s… you-know-what.



In a manner of speaking, that is.



The former Bachelor suitor was a guest this week on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast when she was asked about Weber, to whom she was engaged for just a few weeks.



After accepting the pilot’s proposal on the season 24 finale, however, Sluss was unceremoniously dumped because Peter said his heart wasn’t really into their relationship any longer.



Sluss has since said some unflattering things about Weber (such a mama’s boy loser!) – and has now done so again amid rumors that Weber has been boning Kelley Flanagan.



In unexpected fashion.



“The vegetable that represents Peter’s manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste,” the 23-year-old told Bristowe yesterday, explaining her basis here as follows:



“Because cauliflower needs, like, a lot of flavor, it needs a lot. It’s just bland.”



To be clear, Sluss isn’t referring to Weber’s penis… we don’t think, at least.



She’s referring to Peter’s general attitude and behavior… we think.



Weber ended his engagement to Sluss because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett, who actually left the finale on her own accord and then dated Peter for about 48 hours after the season ended.



It was all a giant mess.



And it’s only been made more messy of late, as speculation swirls over Weber and Flanagan’s romantic status.



Sluss, however, did emphasize that fans underestimated the serious nature of her relationship with the perpetual f-ck boi.



“After we got engaged and then I found out about me being the only girl left, I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be hard to work through,’” Hannah Ann explained to Bristowe.



“But I was very committed to making it work. … Viewers missed out on seeing our connection and seeing, you know, how in love we were at that time…”



“Our breakup definitely didn’t come out of nowhere.”



But it did take place before The Bachelor actually aired, of course, as episodes were filmed several months ago.



This presented a challenge to Sluss.



“I’m, like, grieving the loss of the future I thought I had with him,” she said of watching the season as it aired, adding:



“And no one can know about it. No one can know that everyday I’m hurting … I’ll be out to lunch with my friends and go to the bathroom and just cry and pretend like everything’s fine…”



“I felt so betrayed by him.”



Weber, for his part, also opened up to Bristowe earlier this week, telling the Season 11 Bachelorette that he and Sluss didn’t “challenge” each other enough.



We bet Hannah Ann loved to hear that.



As for Flanagan?



“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” Pilot Pete told Bristowe.



“She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her.”