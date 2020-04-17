Hannah Ann Sluss: Has She Gone Too Far In Trashing Peter Weber?



Let’s clear up a couple of things right out of the gate:



Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor was an unmitigated disaster, and there’s a credible argument to be made that he was the worst star ever selected to lead the franchise.



That said, it might be time for Hannah Ann Sluss to ease up on the guy.



Hannah Ann is not part of a Bachelor “quarantine crew” — the term used to refer to former stars of the show who have now holed up together to create forgettable TikTok content.



And for that, we thank her.



But she has remained in the spotlight thanks to a series of eye-opening podcast interviews.



Unfortunately, those interviews have mostly centered around bad-mouthing Peter, and a lot of fans feel that the routine is growing stale.



First, Hannah Ann compared Peter’s penis to cauliflower.



A few days later, she implied that Weber is not “manly” or “hot.”



“The next guy I’m looking for—the type, I want him to be very hunky. I want him to be very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent,” Sluss recently said on a podcast hosted by Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus.



Asked if she intended for her remarks to be taken as a jab against Peter, Hannah doubled down:



“Yes, the opposite [of Peter],” she continued.



“I want him to be, like, very manly and, like no messing around. Just to the point, decisive. And, I want him to be hot, like, super hot and hunky.”



That started out as a knock against Peter’s infamous indecisiveness, but it took a very dark turn from there.



We’re not sure if Hannah has hired a management team, but hopefully someone will tell her soon that disparaging your former fiance’s genitals, appearance, and “manliness” in 2020 is simply not a good look.



And folks have started to sour on Hannah’s mean girl tendencies.



In an op-ed published by Flare this week, columnist Katherine Singh implored Hannah to ease up on the trash talk.



Singh expressed a viewpoint that’s been echoed by many others in the days following Sluss’ latest interview:



Yes, Peter’s interpersonal skills could use a lot of work, but the constant bashing from Hannah Ann is starting to come off as thirsty at best, mean-spirited at worst.



We understand that in some cases, she’s merely responding to the questions being asked by media outlets in need of a good pull-quote.



And she’s likely willing to play ball, as doing so is the easiest way to cling to relevance post-Bachelor.



But Hannah had already developed a reputation as hyper-competitive — and even a smidge unscrupulous and uncaring toward the other contestants — during her time on the show.



Cementing her reputation as a bully at this point would not be good for her career.



Look, Hannah Ann accepted Peter’s proposal only to get dumped in cowardly fashion so that he could make a half-hearted attempt at pursuing another woman.



That’s gotta hurt, and her desire to lash out is 100 percent understandable.



But the best revenge is living well, and if she really wants to stick it to Pilot Pete — and, more importantly, wring something positive out of this crappy experience — the best thing Hannah could do is rebrand herself as the picture of grace and strength in the face of adversity.



Hannah’s every comment about Peter should send the signal that she’s fully prepared to leave him in her rearview.



Hopefully, next interview, we’ll hear less about Pilot Pete and more about Hannah’s mysterious quarantine boyfriend!