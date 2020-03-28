Hannah Ann Sluss on Peter Weber: This F–k Boi …



Peter Weber made a living as a pilot, prior to striking it rich as a reality star on The Bachelor.



And this profession is proving to be more and more apt as times goes by …



… because Weber is simply flying through his Season 24 suitors!



Last summer, of course, Weber had massive amounts of windmill sex with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.



Then he got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss on 2020’s dramatic finale of The Bachelor.



But then, as predicted, he split from Sluss after a few weeks because his heart wasn’t into their engagement …



… because it obviously still belonged to this season’s second-place finisher, the virginal Madison Prewett.



So, what did Weber do from there?



After Chris Harrison played matchmaker, Peter asked Madison (above) out on ABC’s After the Final Rose special.



The two of them became a much-buzzed-about celebrity couple – for a total of two g-d damn days before splitting.



Weber and Prewett, to their credit, both handled the breakup maturely and very amicably on social media. BUT …



A few days ago, not even three weeks after all this played out, Weber was spotted out and about with Kelley Flanagan (above).



Yes, another girl from the show.



She didn’t even make it to hometown dates, but a few weeks prior to this, rumors had sprung up that Weber actually had gotten Flanagan pregnant. Untrue, but man, this dude gets around.



While Peter and Kelly (above) aren’t having any children (that we know of), they are having fun together.



By all accounts, they’ve started dating, or at least “hanging out” a.k.a. drinking and banging each other.



Not surprisingly, Hannah Ann Sluss is just as blindsided – and baffled – by this turn of events as you are.



Sluss (above) told Nick Viall on Instagram Live after photos surfaced this week of Weber and Flanagan in Chicago:



“I was completely blindsided by a lot, if it has been going on all along that would be very sneaky.”



“Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about her.”



1. Yeah, right; 2. How long until Nick tries to bang Hannah?



Anyway, says an onlooker about Weber: “Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap.”



Peter Weber: Vibing through Bachelor Nation like a madman.



Sluss, to her credit, has taken the high road, yet is no shrinking violent when it comes to telling Peter exactly what she thinks.



After previously saying that Peter is a phony who just tells women what they want to hear, Hannah Ann told Viall:



“Honestly, when I saw [Peter and Kelly together], I wasn’t really surprised, because that’s been the pattern.”



“Everything going in all directions.”



After all, as we discussed above, dude’s gone from Hannah Brown, to Hannah Ann… to Madison… and now to Kelley.



Sluss also liked multiple tweets this week shading her ex, one of which called hilariously labeled him a “f–k-boi.”



In his defense, we guess, Weber has never been shy or guarded about who he is. Even his mother knows this.



My son f–ks, Madison.



Yet, as Bachelor Nation will also recall, Hannah Ann committed to him in ways he said were reciprocal, but were not.



She confronted Peter over his inability to commit to just one woman:



“Peter, we’ve been through a lot together, and I should have really picked up on the first red flag to give to me, when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her…”



“So looking back on it, our engagement involved three women, me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and your need for closure with Hannah Brown.”



“That is three women involved in our engagement.”



Hannah Ann was justifiably sad about him taking her first engagement, but at the same time, she dodged a bullet.



The popular star has already deleted all photos with Peter from her Instagram and she says she’s already dating.



Or at least, she will be.



“I’m getting to know lots of different people, but I will say there is one person in particular that I’m excited to go on a date with after [the coronavirus pandemic] is over with,” she told Viall, concluding:



“Really excited about it.”



Lucky guy.