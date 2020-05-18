Hannah Brown, ‘Bachelorette’ star, apologizes for using the N-word

The Season 15 star of “The Bachelorette” has apologized for using the N-word while attempting to rap the lyrics of DaBaby’s “Rockstar” on her Instagram Live on Saturday.

Brown apologized on her Instagram Stories in a posting on Sunday.

“I owe you all a major apology,” she wrote in a statement she posted. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Brown for additional comment.