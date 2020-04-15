Hannah Brown FINALLY Opens Up About Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors!



If you follow a lot of former Bachelor or Bachelorette contestants on social media, you might feel that these are very confusing times.



Currently, there’s a weird trend going on in which former stars travel the country “quarantining” with other contestants.



Seems to sort of miss the point of social distancing if you ask us, but horned-up young adults with nothing but time and money are on their hands are gonna do what they’re gonna do.



Anyway, this trend has led to some very strange pairings.



Earlier today we reported that Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are holed-up together in Iowa.



Before that, it was Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan canoodling in Chicago.



But the faux-couple who started it all was made up of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron.



Rumors that Hannah and Tyler are dating have been circulating for months.



This is partially due to the fact that the former reality stars seemed to encourage those rumors by posting an endless stream of collaborative content on Instagram and TikTok.



For a while there, it seemed abundantly obvious that Hannah and Tyler were at least hooking up.



She flew to Jupiter, Florida to quarantine with Tyler just as this whole lockdown business was getting started, and it looked like they were planning to ride the whole thing out together.



But relationships are tricky, and — let’s face it — this thing has gone on much longer than anyone expected.



And so these days, Hannah is back home in her native Alabama talking about how terminally single she is.



“If you would have asked me like a few years ago I would have been, like, oh for sure by 25 I’m married,” Brown said during a recent Instagram Q&A.



“And possibly thinking about kids in the next, like trying to get pregnant right now probably,” Hannah continued.



“A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms but I couldn’t imagine it, I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I’m still trying to figure out my life.”



It was then that she dropped the bombshell:



“Also, I don’t…you have to have a significant other for that. And I don’t. So. It’s not really….” Hannah said before trailing off.



You really don’t need to have a significant other in order to have a child, but you won’t find a sex-based reality show that’s more steeped in conservative, Christian values than The Bachelor, so it’s not surprising that Hannah said that.



Anyway, the biggest takeaway here is that Hannah is single.



Did she and Tyler break up? Was this nothing more than a friends-with-benefits thing? Were they just stringing us along the whole time?



We may never know for sure but one thing is for certain — there are two new quarantined singles swiping their way through Tinder tonight.