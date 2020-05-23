Jimmys Post

Hannah Gadsby says her second Netflix comedy special Douglas ‘could fail’ after smash hit Nanette

‘I’m not a great judge of expectations!’ Hannah Gadsby says second Netflix comedy special Douglas ‘could fail’ after her smash hit Nanette

Hannah Gadsby is about to launch her new Netflix comedy special. 

But after becoming global sensation following the release of her first special Nanette in 2018, the comedian is worried the new show could fail. 

The 42-year-old told The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday: ‘After a show like Nanette, that wasn’t supposed to be successful, the fact that it was meant maybe I’m not a great judge of expectations’. 

She added: ‘So what I did with Douglas was just accept it very much could fail.’

Hannah adds that the new special, Douglas, is very different to Nanette, which dealt with homophobia and difficult issues. 

‘I am fresh out of trauma, had I known trauma would be so popular in the context of comedy I would have budgeted a bit better,’ she joked to the paper. 

The show, which is named after one of Hannah’s beloved dogs, was filmed in Los Angeles back in February.

According to the Netflix synopsis of the show, Hannah took Douglas ‘for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles, and recording her second stand-up special’.  

Hannah won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a prestigious Peabody award, both for Nanette, last year.   

In August 2019, she discussed her sudden rise to fame with American late night talk show host Stephen Colbert.  

Hannah said she had no idea Nanette would be so successful.

‘I didn’t expect to get fame out of “Nanette-flix”, as I like to call it. But here it is, my life has changed quite a lot!’ she said.  

‘You don’t write a show like that thinking, “Oh, this is going to be popular”. Like, I did not read the room.  

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas will stream on Netflix from May 26 

