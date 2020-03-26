Hansal Mehta injures tailbone after accident



Hansal Mehta is currently staying with his family in a village in Maharashtra. (Photo: Hansal Mehta/Instagram)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has hurt his tailbone after falling off stairs at his house. The Aligarh director suffered the mishap yesterday, he revealed on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“Had a slight mishap in the rains yesterday when I fell off the stairs and hurt my tailbone. Point is not about my injury but the swift response of doctors and pharmacists who continue to work through these tough times. This was not Mumbai but a village in Maharashtra. Salute,” Mehta tweeted.

The filmmaker is currently staying with his family in a village in Maharashtra. Many from the industry, including Manoj Bajpayee, with whom he worked in Aligarh, and Nimrat Kaur, wished him a speedy recovery.

In a response to a friend’s query about if he was doing okay at the moment, Mehta responded, “Yeah… Slightly bruised. But totally fine.”

