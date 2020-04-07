Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages, SMS, Whatsapp, FB messages to send to friends and family

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the Hindu God, Hanuman. It is believed that Bajrangbali, as he is called by his devotees, can put an end to the sufferings of his followers. Lord Hanuman is also known as Pawanputra, Sankatmochan, Dukhbhanjan and Maruti Nandan.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 8. Hanuman, the son of wind-god Pawan, was known to have superhuman qualities and played an integral role in the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses. They visit temples and prayers are offered for Lord Hanuman.

In states such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 41 days of deeksha or Chaitra Purnima is observed by devotees which lasts till the day of Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is an epitome of trust, devotion and belief. Devotees vow that they shall live by these principles in their lives too.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, here are some wishes which you can send to your family and friends:

May Lord Hanuman bless you with happiness and peace. Wish you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May you be showered with the blessings of Lord Hanuman!

Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with wisdom and courage.

Here’s wishing that you are blessed by Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish that peace and prosperity fill your life on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Bring peace, prosperity and wisdom in your life and may you always be protected by him.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter