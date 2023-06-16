Happiest Minds is among the Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work For 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, today announced that it is recognized by Great Place to Work® among the Top 100 India’s Best Companies to Work For in 2023.

The Great Place to Work® recognition is based on anonymous feedback, which provides insights into various aspects of the workplace, including trust, leadership, professional development, and camaraderie. The award is testimony of the company’s commitment to creating a positive, inclusive, and thriving workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work® Institute is a global authority on creating, sustaining, and identifying the best workplace, offering a healthy work environment and well-designed workplace wellness practices. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually across 22 industries to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are proud to be featured in Top 100 India’s Best Companies to Work for 2023. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our people’s well-being. At Happiest Minds, we believe a happy and engaged workforce is the foundation of our success, and it reinforces our conviction that valued and empowered people deliver their best and drive our company’s growth. We will continue prioritizing our people’s happiness and growth, fostering a culture that promotes collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. We have been on a winning streak since our inception, and we aspire to continue our stream of successes in the years to come.”

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We have embarked on a journey, where success is a collective effort. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Happiest Minds family for their dedication and commitment. At Happiest Minds, we strive to create an inclusive and nurturing work environment that promotes growth, collaboration, and innovation. Through our comprehensive wellness programs and focus on our people’s continuous learning and development, we aim to empower our people to achieve newer heights. We will continue to strengthen the people-centric initiatives that make us one of the most preferred employers globally.”

Happiest Minds’ commitment to its people’s happiness is evident in its comprehensive programs and initiatives. The company promotes a healthy work-life balance, offering flexible work arrangements, wellness programs, and various people support services. Additionally, the company invests in continuous learning and professional development opportunities, empowering its people to hone their skills and advance their careers. The Great Place to Work® recognition comes as Happiest Minds continues to experience significant growth and success in the IT services industry. The company remains committed to upholding its exceptional workplace culture as it expands its operations and welcomes new talent.

Happiest Minds has been recognized among the Top 10 India’s Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness 2022, Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All™ 2023, Top 25 India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022, and Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India’s Best Companies to Work For (Top 100) 2023 can be viewed here.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds’ Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/ drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103970/Happiest_Minds.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4091961/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happiest-minds-is-among-the-top-100-indias-best-companies-to-work-for-2023-301853060.html

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

