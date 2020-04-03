Happy 22nd Birthday, Paris Jackson: See Her Hottest Looks Of All-Time

Paris Jackson is 22! Michael Jackson’s daughter celebrates her birthday today, April 3, and we’re honoring her by taking a look back at some of her hottest looks of all-time!

One of our favorite looks Paris has ever worn came when she attended the 2018 Met Gala. The lead singer of indie band The Soundflowers looked amazing in a burnt orange Stella McCartney gown. The skirt was partially sheer, giving a glimpse at her leg. Paris exuded warrior princess vibes in the ruched gown by pairing it with a silver tiara.

But Paris is no stranger to gorgeous, rustic colors. In fact, while attending the Fendi Prints On collection in Beverly Hills on October 15, 2019, Paris went for a casual, boho-chic look with this trendy ensemble. Paris wore a class pair of dark wash blue jeans with a cappuccino and black colored tank top. Over the tank, she sported a vintage rusted orange jacket with fringe and tassels. Layering some funky jewelry, Paris added a slew of necklaces, bracelets and rings to her look while posing with her bag.

Even when she’s hitting the red carpet, Paris’s unique style always shines through! On August 1, 2019, Paris showed off her flair for fashion once again when she walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Peanut Butter Falcon. Paris dressed up her usually effortless style with a contemporary hippie-inspired edge. Paris wore a cream colored blouse with bell sleeves and a plunging neckline. She sported a brown mini skirt and layered a slew of necklaces to complete her outfit. It was a real show stopper and it was totally Paris!

We can’t wait to see what Paris wears to celebrate her 22nd birthday! The starlet has clearly gone through a major style evolution over the years. But one thing has remained consistent: the incredible confidence she carries with every new look she fashions. We cannot wait to see what she does at 22!