Happy 30th Birthday, Kristen Stewart: Relive Her Romances With Robert Pattinson, Stella Maxwell & More

It’s Kristen Stewart’s milestone 30th birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at the accomplished actress’s romances over the years!

Kristen Stewart is celebrating a major birthday! The actress turns 30 today, April 9, and we’re commemorating the occasion by looking back at her life and loves. One of the biggest parts of Kristen’s life that’s been of interest to her fans is undoubtedly her love life. In the late 2000s, Twilight fans were shipping her with her co-star and then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. But for quite some time now, Kristen has been in a committed relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. It has, however, taken her time to get there!

Of course, longtime fans for the Personal Shopper star are more than aware of the pop culture phenomenon that was RPatz and KStew. The pair started seeing each other in 2009, shortly after the first installment of Twilight premiered in theaters. They went on to date for nearly four years before breaking up in 2013. But if you’ll recall, their split wasn’t completely drama-free. The breakup came after paparazzi photos surfaced online in July 2012 that insinuated that Kristen was having an affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

In the years since, however, Rob and Kristen have maintained a respectful relationship. Kristen even expressed how immensely thrilled she was for her former flame when it was announced he would take on the titular role in the next incarnation of The Batman. “I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she told our sister site, Variety, in September. “I am so happy for him…I’m very, very happy about that.”

Kristen, who identifies as bisexual, eventually started dating Stella Maxwell. Fans believe Kristen started dating the Victoria’s Secret model in early 2017, and the pair went steady for nearly two years before an amicable split in the fall of 2018. Not long after they broke up, Kristen began seeing Sara Dinkin. But once that relationship fizzled out, Kristen started dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Dylan and Kristen have been together for nearly a year, some fans believe. And Kristen has been planning something major for her love. During a November interview with radio host Howard Stern, Kristen confessed that she “can’t f—ing wait” to propose to Dylan when the time is right, adding “I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.” We can only hope that Kristen’s 30th year bring success, love and happiness!