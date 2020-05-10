Happy 44th Birthday, Reese Witherspoon: See Her Look-Alike Pics With Daughter Ava Phillippe

In an effort to bring some extra Mother’s Day cheer we are taking a look back at some of the sweetest moments between Reese Witherspoon and her gorgeous daughter Ava Phillippe!

Totally seeing double. Reese Witherspoon, 44, and Ava Phillippe, 24, have often been mistaken for one another over the years and that trend continues to this day! They were recently were spotted jogging together during their time in quarantine in mid April 2020 where you legit could not tell them apart! They both looked amazing in their workout outfits which is an added bonus to their already fabulous lookalike situation.

Reese had her daughter when she was just 24 years old, and now that Ava is all grown up, the ladies have such a special bond. The mom/daughter duo often attend events together and post photos with one another on social media, and the resemblance between them is uncanny. Ava is a mini version of Reese, and people often joke that the two could pass for sisters! While Ava does have some of her dad, Ryan Phillippe’s, features, it’s clear that she definitely favors her famous mom in the looks department.

Over the years, Reese has taken her daughter Ava to a number of red carpet events. Her second husband, Jim Toth, is very private, and rarely attends these high-profile events with the actress. Luckily, Ava has become the perfect date, and the two have perfected their red carpet style. In 2017, Reese and Ava hit up the red carpet at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards. They both wore black dresses that fell to just above their kneecaps, and both styled their hair in loose curls, parted to the side. TWINS!

Ava also joined her mom at the LA Dance Project Gala in 2018. Again, the pair were twinning in black looks, although this time, Reese wore her hair in a low bun and Ava’s was down and wavy. Ava also accompanied her mom to the premieres of Big Little Lies in 2017 and 2019.

Click through the gallery above to check out more photos of Reese and Ava totally twinning! You may not even be able to tell who’s who in some of the images!