Happy 75th birthday Kurt Loder!

Yes, the famed MTV newsman turned 75 on Tuesday, much to the astonishment of the Internet.

The blast from the past had people not only feeling nostalgic, but also longing for the days when the Music Television cable network actually played music videos.

Now it’s known for show’s like “Teen Mom” and “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

But back in the 1980s Loder was a Rolling Stone magazine editor who found TV fame hosting MTV News and its various specials.