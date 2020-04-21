Happy anniversary Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: Here’s a throwback to the time Jr. Bachchan wanted two kids | Bollywood Life

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 13. As fans remember, their wedding was a pretty secretive affair with huge security. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in a traditional silk saree. An old interview of Abhishek Bachchan is doing the rounds now where he has spoken about having a family with Aishwarya. In it, he says he wants two kids with her. He said he saw his parents have two children, his elder sister Shweta and him, so the idea comes from there. Abhishek had said that first he would like to have a daughter who resembles his wife and then a son. The couple are blessed with a daughter Aaradhya who is now nine years old. Also Read – On Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s 13th wedding anniversary, here’s looking at their adorable pictures over the years

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were friends throughout. However, their love story began on the sets of Umrao Jaan. It seems they felt the first sparks while shooting for Kajra Re for Bunty Aur Babli (2005). He told India Today, “I was working with Aishwarya during the start of my career. Our first film together was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and we were friends since then. Simultaneously, we signed another film together called Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship and in time, it evolved into something more than that.” Also Read – Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback pic in which she turned a bride for Manmarziyaan, calls it one of her favourite moments

From 2006-2007, they spent a lot of time together shootin for three films namely Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2. It seems they developed feelings for each other during the shoot of the action flick. The proposal happened in Canada. He said, “I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, ‘One day, wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.” Also Read – Sonam Kapoor endorses sister Rhea Kapoor’s note against judging people for workout and cooking videos amidst lockdown; says ‘Judginess is so not cool’

