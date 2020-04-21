Happy at Home Pajama Haul – Connekt News

Happy Sunday guys! Mara is to the age we can start sharing a few things, since were home so much right now I got some new loungewear sets so I wanted to share with you all ones I’ve been loving. Mara is really into tie dye right now so this first one she was pretty excited about 🙂

DETAILS: CHEETAH PJ SET (SIMILAR HERE & MORE OPTIONS HERE) TAN SLIPPERS

MARA: TIE DYE SET | PINK SLIPPERS (ON SALE UNDER $20)

How cute is this pink leopard pajamas sets? Even on those days when you don’t get around to getting dressed for the day until noon, there’s something about matching pajama sets that starts your day off on the right foot. We found this cute tie-dye set – Mara and I aren’t the same size but we are getting to the point where she can fit into some of my clothes and it’s so much fun, especially shoes and slippers. These slippers have been one of my favorites lately and we just ordered these in multiple colors – they come in 3 colors and are on sale under $20 right now!

DETAILS: BALLOON SLEEVE PULLOVER (SIMILAR HERE) | BLACK JOGGERS

MARA: GIRLS BLACK HOODIE | KIDS ADIDAS TRACK PANT

Who would we be without a sportswear lounge look? One thing everyone in our family has in common is we all love sports, hence our Nike/Adidas obsession. Love these joggers on Mara! Also pretty easy to coordinate when you’re in all black haha.

DETAILS: BLUE PULLOVER | BLUE SHORTS (SIMILAR SET HERE)

MARA: GIRLS COLORADO HOODIE (SIMILAR HERE) | GRAY TERRY SHORTS | GRAY SLIPPERS

This blue combo has been on repeat – I’m obsessed with the color combo! Coordinating sweatsuits are my new favorite right now – just ordered this grey set too. Love this combo (currently on sale) and this one. Also, this grey set and how pretty is this pink one!

DETAILS: RIBBED PJ TOP (MORE SIZERS HERE – WEARING SIZE L) AND BOTTOMS (UNDER $100 – WEARING SIZE M) | FUZZY SLIPPERS (ON SALE UNDER $20: CODE TAKE20)

I also just got this pajamas set and it’s super soft. Love the waffle-knit fabric and they are super soft (pretty pale pink set here). The top is pretty oversized, but I love that fit for loungewear (more sizes here). Also shared that I got these slippers (great dupe for my other pair shown above) in 3 colors. They are under $20 plus an extra 20% off with code: TAKE20 so I wanted to be sure to share today!

Below are a few more of our favorite pajamas and loungewear accessories.

XX, Christine