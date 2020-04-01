Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: 10 pics with Kajol, Nysa and Yug that prove family makes him the happiest

Actor Ajay Devgn turns 51 on Thursday and to kick off the birthday party, we are bringing you his 10 best family pics. Ajay, much like his best films, likes to keep more serious in life as well. However, whenever he is with his family, a smile is always on his face.

Ajay often posts pictures of his family on Instagram. When not trolling his actor wife Kajol in the captions, he is showering his daughter Nysa and son Yug with love.

The couple has been married 20 years and have worked together in films such as Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and others. They welcomed Nysa in 2003 and Yug in 2011. Recently, they give an interview to popular Instagram page Humans of Bombay. In it, Kajol said how much they wanted to avoid the media on their wedding day and decided to trick them about the venue.

“We got married at home and gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony and a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up and even tried to bribe him,” she said.

Check out his best family pics:

Ajay Devgn with his father.

Ajay with Yug.

Ajay with daughter Nysa on a vacation.

Ajay with his friends and family on a vacation.

Ajay posing with daughter Nysa.

Ajay enjoying pool time with his kids.

Ajay with his kids on Diwali.

An old picture of Ajay with his mother.

Ajay and Kajol posing for pics.

Even now, Ajay likes to stay away from the spotlight. When the couple appeared together on Koffee With Karan together two years ago, he said that always stays home while Kajol attends Bollywood parties and events by herself. However, she doesn’t mind going by herself as she loves to dress up for functions.

Together, however different they may be, Ajay and Kajol make the perfect couple.

