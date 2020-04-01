Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: 10 pics with Kajol, Nysa and Yug that prove family makes him the happiest
Actor Ajay Devgn turns 51 on Thursday and to kick off the birthday party, we are bringing you his 10 best family pics. Ajay, much like his best films, likes to keep more serious in life as well. However, whenever he is with his family, a smile is always on his face.
Ajay often posts pictures of his family on Instagram. When not trolling his actor wife Kajol in the captions, he is showering his daughter Nysa and son Yug with love.
Repost @officialhumansofbombay We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!
The couple has been married 20 years and have worked together in films such as Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and others. They welcomed Nysa in 2003 and Yug in 2011. Recently, they give an interview to popular Instagram page Humans of Bombay. In it, Kajol said how much they wanted to avoid the media on their wedding day and decided to trick them about the venue.
“We got married at home and gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony and a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up and even tried to bribe him,” she said.
Check out his best family pics:
Ajay Devgn with his father.
Ajay with Yug.
Ajay with daughter Nysa on a vacation.
Ajay with his friends and family on a vacation.
Ajay posing with daughter Nysa.
Ajay enjoying pool time with his kids.
Ajay with his kids on Diwali.
An old picture of Ajay with his mother.
Ajay and Kajol posing for pics.
Even now, Ajay likes to stay away from the spotlight. When the couple appeared together on Koffee With Karan together two years ago, he said that always stays home while Kajol attends Bollywood parties and events by herself. However, she doesn’t mind going by herself as she loves to dress up for functions.
Together, however different they may be, Ajay and Kajol make the perfect couple.
