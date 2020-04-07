Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: His 5 Best Instagram Moments With Family

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni celebrates his 25th birthday on April 8. Grandson of late actor and producer Nageswara Rao and born to superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and actress Amala. He is also siblings with popular Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya.

Akhil made his debut as a lead man with the 2015 film, Akhil. His performance in the film bagged him a Filmfare Award South. While Akhil is working to firm his ground in movies, audiences continue to find him charming and enjoy his screen presence. Meanwhile, Akhil is awaiting the release of his upcoming project, Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Pooja Hegde.

Akhil is known to share a close bond with his family and often drops delightful pictures with them on his Instagram account. On Akhil’s birthday today, let’s look at some of his most memorable photos with family.

Genes Matter

Akhil features in the frame flanked by brother on one side and father on another. We heart how the trio is twinning in blue looking dapper as always. Akhil captioned his post as, “With my Main Men @chayakkineni and daddy cool.”

La familia

To wish brother, Chaitanya and sister-in-law, Samantha on their wedding anniversary, Akhil shared this delightful snap on his feed. An image speaks a thousand words and so does this one where the camaraderie between the trio is palpable.

Mama’s boy

It’s a known fact that Akhil shares a special bond with his gorgeous mother. He often shares beautiful moments alongside heart-captivating captions on social media. In this post, he wrote an endearing note, if the picture wasn’t enough to make you go ‘awwwww’. “Short trip to kochi after so long with my sunshine…. lots of chatting at 27 thousand feet @akkineniamala,” he wrote along the sweet click.

Sibling special

This image of Akhil mounted on Chaitanya’s shoulders are major goals. We love how this not-so-clear photo has all the emotions on display for us. Akhil wished brother on his birthday saying, “My dearest brother ! I wish you a happy birthday and more importantly happiness always because you deserve it. You’ll always be the good brother…. and of course make me look bad. Love u so much my man. Cheers”.

Fam-jam

When it comes to family, it’s never too close for comfort. This image of Akkinenis taken during Diwali celebrations deserves your attention. “Blessed to have these people beside me . Happy Diwali from my family to yours,” captions Akhil.

