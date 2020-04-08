Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 7 facts about the ‘Stylish Star’, which will make you fall in love with him all over again | Bollywood Life

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Fondly called as ‘Stylish Star’ by his fans, the actor is known for his electrifying dance moves and unbeatable swag. Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan-base not only in the south but also in the northern markets due to the Hindi dubbed version of his Telugu films. His last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became the first south film to enter the Rs 200 crore club (nett) in the domestic market without Hindi dubbing. This milestone is enough to prove his stardom in the south. On, his special day, we are sharing some interesting facts about Allu Arjun, which will make you fall in love with this humble personality all over again.

Began gymnastics in childhood

Allu Arjun is known for his dancing skills and once, when asked how he performs every step with such smoothness and flexibility, the actor revealed that he started practising gymnastics from childhood. Well, now we know the reason behind that stylish groove.

Photographer

Photography is one of Allu Arjun’s favourite hobbies as he feels it relieves his stress him and helps him express his feelings. The actor clicks pictures and keeps them with himself and doesn’t show them to anyone.

Favourite film

Just like us, even Allu Arjun is a huge fan of megastar Chiranjeevi, who also happens to be his uncle. The actor loves Chiru’s Indra and has watched it 15 times and won’t mind watching it again.

Backup career option

In an interview, Allu Arjun revealed that he learned animation as a backup option if his acting career didn’t work out. He even did an internship in an animation company in Hyderabad.

Birthday celebration

Unlike other celebs who throw lavish birthday parties, Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday with special-needs kids. He even donates blood on that day and requests his fans to do the same.

Artist

Apart from being an actor, he is also a charcoal artist and loves to draw the human anatomy with other architecture drawings

Superstar in Kerala

Apart from his home states, Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan-following in Kerala. In fact, the actor himself dubs in Malayalam as ‘Mallu Arjun’. He is the only Telugu star to have all his films dubbed in Malayalam.

Here’s wishing the Stylish Star a very happy birthday.

