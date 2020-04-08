Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Five dance numbers that justify his dancing prowess

Telugu star Allu Arjun is one of the best dancers in the country. If you’re talking about dance in Indian cinema, then it warrants a discussion of Arjun’s dancing skills and his ability to move like he’s got spring in his body. With several of his dance numbers, Arjun has not just made dancing graceful with his moves but has made everything appear so effortless. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, here are five of his best dance numbers that justify his dancing prowess.

Butta Bomma

The latest Tik Tok sensation which has gone viral everywhere because of its tune and Arjun’s steps, Butta Bomma is from Arjun’s latest film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The album also features another hit number called Ramulo Ramula, but nothing can beat the unmatchable energy and ease that Arjun brings into his moves in Butta Bomma.

Super Machi

A foot-tapping folk number, Super Machi is a celebratory song from S/O Sathyamoorthy. It’s a song that’s instantly catchy, and Arjun’s steps make it one of the most popular songs in his career. One of those numbers that’ll even make the most shiest of people to step out of their comfort zone and match steps to the tune.

Top Lesipoddi

If you want to see Allu Arjun dancing his heart out like nothing else matters, then you’ve got to see him in Top Lesipoddi from Iddarammayilatho. A fast-paced numbers that’s absolutely bonkers when it comes to its steps. The song also features Catherine Tresa dancing as efficiently as Arjun and proving she’s no less.

Cinema Choopista Mava

Allu Arjun supersedes himself when it comes to dancing, and there can’t be a better example than this track – Cinema Choopista Mava from Race Gurram. He’s unbelievably energetic and equally effortless in this song which also features Shruti Haasan in her most successful dancing avatar yet.

My Love is Gone

A breakup song – My Love is Gone – from Arya 2 is never considered among the top dance numbers of Allu Arjun. But this underrated track deserves a mention because it features Arjun dancing with a heavy heart and he expresses the mood of the song very convincingly.

