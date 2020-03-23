Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry: See Her Sweetest Pics With Hubby Steph & Their Kids

Ayesha Curry’s cutest moments with her husband, Steph Curry, and their three kids are truly too many to count! But on her 31st birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites!

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry may just have one of the cutest families in the world! On Ayesha’s 31st birthday, we’re looking back at some of the couple’s most adorable moments together and the endearing times they have spent with their kiddos — daughters Riley Elizabeth Curry, 7, Ryan Carson Curry, 4, and their son Canon W. Jack Curry, 1. Over the years Ayesha and her Golden State Warriors husband, 32, have given fans plenty of sweet moments from basketball games to their time spent at home and even what they share on social media!

One such moment happened only a few days ago on Steph’s 32nd birthday on March 14! In a sweet pic that he shared to Instagram, the basketball star, his three kids, and beautiful wife cozied up together for some well-deserved birthday snuggles! Steph and Ayesha were literally surrounded by the love of their little ones. “Different vibes this birthday but I’m thankful and blessed to see another year! Know we all are feeling the uncertainty but I pray that there’s a calmness and stillness that is found through it all #32,” Steph captioned the pic.

But that same kind of loving energy is always present, regardless of where Steph and Ayesha are. Sometimes, the hot couple gets a chance to take a break from the chaos of being full-time parents! On one such occasion, Ayesha and Steph enjoyed some downtime and posed together at an event. The two were clearly so in love with each other — just as much as they are today! Steph adoringly wrapped his arm around his wife as she beamed at the camera for the picture!

Other times, Ayesha makes events a family affair! The Lion King premiere in July 2019 was the perfect occasion to bring her adoring husband and their two daughters! Though baby Canon was at home, his big sisters Riley and Ryan totally stole the show! They posed like pros and shared the fun occasion with their doting mom and dad, slaying the red carpet as a quartet before watching the live-action adaptation of the movie!

Of course, there are so many more adorable moments where these came from! To see more of Ayesha Curry’s sweetest moments with her husband and their three cute kids on her birthday, click through the gallery above!