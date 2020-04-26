Happy birthday Channing Tatum: Did you know that before stripping in Magic Mike, the birthday boy was a real-life stripper? | Bollywood Life

After breaking out n the dance film film, Step Up, back in 2006, Channing Tatum has rapidly risen to the realm of one of Hollywood’s biggest moviestars. What’s more, 2012’s choice of the sexiest man alive by People magazine, has tried his hands at all kinds of films and raked up box office numbers in each of them, fast metamorphosing into a leading man whom producers can bet on to shoulder a movie on his name alone. But, did y’all know what the heartthrob did before becoming a moviestar. Well…today being Channing Tatum’s birthday, we thought of letting y’all in on an insane bit of trivia that’s sure to blow your mind. Also Read – Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after 3 months of reconciliation – deets inside

From 21 and 22 Jump Street to Magic Mike and its sequel to GI Joe and The Vow to his breakout role in Step Up and Oscar-nominated fare like Foxcatcher; Channing Tatum has been a part of a wide array of blockbuster films in diverse genres, and is today one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. However, prior to entering movies, and even before appearing in pop star Ricky Martin’s music video, She Bangs, the actor was a part of a profession that mirrored his role in one of his biggest hits, Magic Mike. Also Read – Jenna Dewan announces her engagement with boyfriend Steve Kazee — read deets

