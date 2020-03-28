Happy birthday Chirangda Singh: Here are 5 diverse songs of the birthday girl that prove she owns anything she’s a part of | Bollywood Life

Chitrangda Singh is a stunner from head to toe. Her sensuous looks, vivacious personality and confident aura mean she owns any and everything she’s a part of. The sultry beauty turns 44 today, and, on her special day, we decided to present you with five of the actress’ most memorable chartbusters, all different from each other, which prove she becomes the centre of attraction of any frame she’s in. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Sunil Grover shares a quirky yet informative post on the deadly outbreak, and it is the need of the hour

1.) Allah Maaf Kare from Desi Boys Also Read – Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for Kahaani spin-off in Kolkata



The film may not have set the box-office on fire, but this romantic number, crooned by Sonu Nigam and Shilpa Rao, was a huge hit, not least because of the sizzling chemistry between Chitrangda and Akshay Kumar.

2.) Kafirana from Joker



The movie may have tanked at ticket windows and was ripped apart by critics, but this peppy item number by Sunidhi Chauhan showcases Chitrangda's in all her sizzling glory, her sensuality dripping with every step.

3.) Aao Raja from Gabbar is Back



There’s something about Chitrangda Singh saving her best for Akshay Kumar movies, even if it’s just for a song. Here’s another item number — this one belted out by Neha Kakkar, with music by Yo Yo Honey Singh — which had the stunner case one more spell on us.

4.) Sirippu En from Anjaan (Tamil)



Yet another item number, this time in Tamil, which Chitrangda made completely her own. As good as Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and M. M. Manasi’s vocals were, it was the actress’ sizzling presence that pent the icing on the cake

5.)

