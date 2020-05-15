Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: From girl-next-door to Bollywood fashionista in the 90s, Madhuri Dixit stunned in all

Madhuri Dixit’s body of work in the Hindi film industry is known by her exceptional dancing prowess through her collaborations with ace choreographer Saroj Khan in the 90s or Shiamak Davar in a film dedicated to the performing arts, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, her emotive face, million dollar smile and the fashion she made a home affair for most women in that period. For most girls growing up in the 90s, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! became an iconic film for Madhuri Dixit’s fashion which has since then been adapted into versions seen at family functions or formal dos. From casual wear, to traditional wear, there’s something for everyone from Madhuri Dixit’s Bollywood fashion. Where she made sarees and kurtas cool, she also wore a lot of dresses and loose shirts with jeans to portray her characters. One must, however, give enough credit to the blouses she wore with her outfits, with their intricate embroidery, mirror work, a sexy back or even the ‘sweetheart’ neckline.

As the evergreen diva turns a year older today, here’s listing some of the top styles that she made oh-so-iconic just by putting them on and carrying them off with such grace and poise, listed in order of their screen appearance:

Sarees: Her purple embellished saree from the song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, designed by Bollywood fashion designer Anna Singh made waves as soon as Madhuri Dixit’s character Nisha flirted with Salman Khan’s character Prem that made him a shayar at the pool table. The saree cost a whopping Rs 1.5 million back when the film released.

In one of her earlier films, Sailaab, for a song sequence she wore a Kaastha saree (dhoti-style drape), and a few years later, as a YRF heroine, she took this traditional fashion a notch higher in the quintessential georgette for a song sequence in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Salwar Kurtas/Anarkalis: When we think of Madhuri Dixit in Anarkalis, the firs thought is that of the green heavily embroidered anarkali from Maar Daala in Devdas. The actor, however, started a whole trend in ‘new-age’ salwar kurtas as a YRF heroine in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Blouses: The interesting backless blouse and full sleeves the actress wore along with the popular saree in Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!, the yellow and gold one with a sweetheart neckline in the Dhak Dhak song, the green blouse with an embellished neck and cuffs, paired with a white silk skirt or even the simple silk blouse she paired with the cotton saree in a tie-knot fashion, the mirror work one in Choli ke peechhe, or the chaniya choli in Chane ke Khet Mein, the looks were all talking points in the time they were introduced on screen and have since been spoken about and even taken inspiration from, both in reel and real life.

Lehengas: Even though lehengas or long skirts with a lot of flare worn with a choli, was either the go-to garment for a festive scene, a song sequence or a village belle’s identity, who can forget the beautiful maroon lehenga Madhuri Dixit wore in her introductory song in Devdas? It is said that the lehenga weighed a whopping 35 kgs making it difficult for the actor to dance to the classic tunes with ease.

Dresses/Casual wear: The red dress and dance in the sunflower field seems to be etched in our minds, but Madhuri Dixit has also been seen in a baby pink frock in a romantic number, also from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! In films like Saajan and Pukar, the actor sported casual outfits such as loose shirts with boyfriend jeans, a simple white gunjee with a bright coloured stole and more.

Jewellery: In the 90s, the actor made kundan jewellery, large hoops and silver bangles cool with nearly all the outfits she wore. But in last year’s magnum-opus Kalank, Madhuri Dixit’s Bahaar Begum was seen in some unforgettable jewellery-centric looks. In the song Ghar More Pardesiya, she was seen wearing a gold rani-haar, embellished with kundan and pearls, heavy chandbalis and a maang tikka. The ornate rings and heavy gold bangles added to her look. However, one feature of this look is the hair accessory, which is a juda pin attached with her earrings through a number of strings. The pin is called the Maharani juda pin and is certainly an exceptional accessory.

The actor’s look in the song First class has her wearing a gorgeous paasa in antique gold paired with chandbalis. The hathphool is designed to cover her hand entirely and is a highly detailed piece.

Bahaar Begum’s orange outfit in the song Tabah Ho Gaye is again styled with a number of jewels especially gold bangles and the hath phool with a single gold string ending in a ring.

