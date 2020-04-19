Happy Birthday Nysa Devgn: 5 Pictures Which Prove She Is A Family Person At Heart

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa turns 17 today. Wishes started pouring in for the star kid as soon as the clock struck 12.

To make his darling daughter’s day special, Ajay has penned a note keeping in mind the current situation. Along with an adorable picture, the Tanaji actor wrote, “Happy Birthday dear daughter Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe”.

On Nysa’s birthday, let have a look some her pictures with family.

1. Daughter love

This heartwarming picture speaks volumes about the mother-daughter bond.

Clicked on a bright sunny day, the duo poses for the lens with a wide smile on

their faces.

2. The ‘Aww’ moment

A father’s love is eternal and this image truly defines it. In the snap, Ajay is embracing both his children, Nysa and Yug as they look away from the camera.

3. Perfect Click

Shared on the occasion of daughter’s day, this picture features little Nysa giving a warm hug to her mum. The picture-perfect moment was captioned as, “ You will always fit in my arms.”

4. Family Time

This picture is from Devgn’s vacation diaries. Clicked on a boat, we see a goofy Yug literally squeezing his big sister as they pose for a selfie.

5. Just Perfect

This perfect frame features the Devgn family all clad in the traditional outfit for Diwali celebration.

