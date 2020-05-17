Happy Birthday, Pankaj Udhas: 5 songs of the legendary singer that you MUST listen right now | Bollywood Life
It’s Pankaj Udhas’ birthday today and the legendary ghazal singer clocks 69 years. Today on his birthday, we would like to give him a tribute with some amazing songs. It’s also perfect to spend your Sunday evening listening to these heart-touching and amazing songs. So, here you go:
Chupke Chupke – Mahek
Chupke Chupke is a song from Pankaj’s superhit album Mahek that came out in 1999. The song features John Abraham and Rajlaxmi R. Roy alongside the maestro himself. The lyrics of Chupke Chupke were penned by Jameel Mujahid while the music was given by Ali-Ghani. John looks super-duper handsome in this one. And his obsession with bikes, you’ll know all about it here.
Ahista
Ahista is another of the soft romantic numbers by Pankaj Udhas that starred Sameera Reddy.
Chandi Jaisa Rang
Chandi Jaisa Rang has one of the sweetest visuals that feature Mihir Mishra and Kanishka Sodi. This will make you fall in love with Mihir Mishra all over again.
Ghungroo Toot Gaye
For those who still think that Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor‘s Ghungroo is an original number, here’s a rude awakening. The song is originally sung by Pankaj Udhas and belongs to his album, Jashn that was released in 2006.
Woh Ladki Yaad Aati Hai
Woh Ladki Yaad Aati Hai is another romantic number. 90s kids and everyone else who loves original tracks that had some meaning, you’ll enjoy this.
Sadly, they don’t make these anymore.
Happy birthday, Pankaj Udhas.
