Happy Birthday, Pankaj Udhas: 5 songs of the legendary singer that you MUST listen right now | Bollywood Life



It’s Pankaj Udhas’ birthday today and the legendary ghazal singer clocks 69 years. Today on his birthday, we would like to give him a tribute with some amazing songs. It’s also perfect to spend your Sunday evening listening to these heart-touching and amazing songs. So, here you go: Also Read – War song Ghungroo: Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor’s sexy moves will not let you focus on anything in this reprise!

Chupke Chupke – Mahek

Chupke Chupke is a song from Pankaj’s superhit album Mahek that came out in 1999. The song features John Abraham and Rajlaxmi R. Roy alongside the maestro himself. The lyrics of Chupke Chupke were penned by Jameel Mujahid while the music was given by Ali-Ghani. John looks super-duper handsome in this one. And his obsession with bikes, you’ll know all about it here. Also Read – Entertainment Ki Raat 10th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pankaj Udhas and Talat Aziz are trolled by the cast as we seem to be left craving for amusement!

Ahista



Ahista is another of the soft romantic numbers by Pankaj Udhas that starred Sameera Reddy. Also Read – Shahid Kapoor lends his support to NDTV Cancerthon – view pics!

Chandi Jaisa Rang



Chandi Jaisa Rang has one of the sweetest visuals that feature Mihir Mishra and Kanishka Sodi. This will make you fall in love with Mihir Mishra all over again.

Ghungroo Toot Gaye



For those who still think that Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor‘s Ghungroo is an original number, here’s a rude awakening. The song is originally sung by Pankaj Udhas and belongs to his album, Jashn that was released in 2006.

Woh Ladki Yaad Aati Hai



Woh Ladki Yaad Aati Hai is another romantic number. 90s kids and everyone else who loves original tracks that had some meaning, you’ll enjoy this.

Sadly, they don’t make these anymore.

Happy birthday, Pankaj Udhas.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.