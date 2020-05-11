Happy birthday Pooja Bedi: Walk down memory lane on the diva’s 50th birthday with these rare throwback pics | Bollywood Life

It’s Pooja Bedi’s birthday today. The yesteryear actress and perennial diva clocks half a century today, but is still very much the style icon as she always has been. The daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late Odissi dancer Protima Bedi, Pooja became an overnight sensation after appearing in the 1992 Aamir Khan starrer, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Two years later, she tied the knot with Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, and the couple has been blessed with two adorable kids, Alaya F (who made her big-screen debut earlier this year opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman) and Omar. However after being together for almost a decade, Pooja and Farhan divorced in 2003. Also Read – Alaya F shares shocking details about a ‘permanent scar’ that will always remind her of Jawaani Jaaneman [Exclusive]

However, since it's her 50th birthday, let's focus on all the happy moments in Pooja bedi's life with this walk down memory lane, featuring some rare and beautiful throwback pictures. Check them out below:

Sharing a flashback a couple of weeks ago, from a photoshoot, designer Manish Malhotra had written: "#Throwback and a major one .. Modelling days .. Me holding on to @poojabediofficial s legs was a photoshoot for a magzine I still remember very clearly and the shoot was at my friends Rajesh s house terrace . First time I was meeting #poojabedi very spirited and fun and we went on together in films with me designing her clothes .. But I still cannot get over the way I was made to hold her legs #flashback #lockdown #memories". Check out the pic below:

On Women’s Day, Pooja had posted this heartwarming throwback pic of herself flanked by Alaya as a baby and her mother, Protima, cpationing the post: “3 generations of #womenpower Lead by example practice what you preach #happywomensday #internationalwomensday #protimabedi @alaya.f @poojabediofficial”. Check out her post below:

Earlier, at the launch of Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja had shared another pic of three generations of her family with debutante Alaya and her father, Kabir Bedi. She had written: “Three generations in film!!! At the launch of #jawaanijaaneman wishing @alaya.f the VERRRRRRRY BEST! Post me your comments on your favourite scene once u see the film Thank you@jayshewakramani @nitinrkakkar @pooja_ent for a fab film.” Here’s the post…

There was also this candid click with beau Maneck Contractor, whom she got engaged to in 2019. The caption was a short and sweet: “Unfiltered togetherness…”. View the pic here…

And finally, we’ve saved the best for last with this epic throwback photo of a young Pooja Bedi cuddling baby Alaya F in her arms, which the former had captioned: “Time has flown … and now it’s time for her to fly …. @aaliaf”. See it below:

Happy birthday, Pooja Bedi. Hope you have a wonderful year ahead.

