Happy birthday Robert Downey Jr: Did you know that Iron Man star was not the first or even second choice for the iconic Marvel superhero? | Bollywood Life
Who doesn’t know Robert Downey Jr. today? The actor is a bonafide movie star in every nook and cranny of the planet, known everywhere as the iconic Marvel superhero, Iron Man and his alter-ego, Tony Stark. However, did you know that Marvel studios had never intended to cast Downey Jr. in the role of Iron Man to begin with. Leave alone that, he wasn’t even their second option when their first-choice actor stepped down from the project. And when they finally began considering them, it was his past, and neither his dexterity as an actor nor his draw as a star that finally landed him the role.
So, who were the two actors considered before Robert Downey Jr. and what was it about his past that finally landed him the role? Well…we’ve finally decided to let the cat out of the bag (for the uninitiated that is) on the actor’s birthday.
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.