Happy birthday Samantha Akkineni: Naga Chaitanya baking a cake for his wife is pure #HusbandGoals — watch video | Bollywood Life

One of the South film industry's biggest, most talented and most beautiful actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni celebrates her 33rd birthday today. And no prizes fir guessing who has made her birthday amidst lockdown truly memorable. Of course, it's Sam darling husband and, Naga Chaitanya, a popular actor in Tollywood himself. From baking her a delicious-looking chocolate cake to ringing in her birthday as the clock struck 12, Chay went out of his way to ensure that Sam didn't feel low that her birthday has fallen while under quarantine.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of Naga Chaitanya baking her cake from a recipe on his phone while accompanied by their adorable dog, Hash, in the kitchen. She added another picture of hash along with that of one praying over her cake before slicing it and another in the arms of hubby dearest. Captioning the post, the Kaththi actress wrote: "Family…. (no points for guessing what I am praying for )".

A slew of messages wishing the Super Deluxe actress on her birthday also poured in form industry friends. Chinmayi Sripaada shared a fan-made poster of Samantha addressed as ‘Thalaivi’, and captioned it: “Happy Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2. We lwuvvv you and you are the awesomest ever!”

Happy Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 We lwuvvv you and you are the awesomest ever! pic.twitter.com/OqlQIBf1Bn — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 27, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh shared a throwback pic of herself and Sam on her Insta story and wrote: “Keep shining. Happppyyy Happy bdayyy my fav @samantharuthprabhuoffl”.

On the other hand, filmmaker Hemant Madhukar wished the actress with a beautiful photographer of hers and captioned it: “Simplicity and naturality,That’s what makes your acting so attractive.Wish you a very happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2.”

Simplicity and naturality,That’s what makes your acting so attractive.Wish you a very happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/osp6oWqQiD — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) April 27, 2020

While noted script writer Gopi Mohan wrote: “#HappyBirthdaySamantha@Samanthaprabhu2 . If u leave a room making the director excited & inspired,they will want more of that feeling..and that’s when they hire u. Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances. Both quotes suits her. #HBDSamanthaAkkineni .”

#HappyBirthdaySamantha@Samanthaprabhu2 ?? “If u leave a room making the director excited & inspired,they will want more of that feeling..and that’s when they hire u.”

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances.” Both quotes suits her.#HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/94eMc7ZGY2 — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) April 28, 2020

Happy birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni. have a great day and wonderful year ahead.

