Happy Birthday, Shivangi Joshi: Not just an amazing actor, but the birthday girl is also a flawless dancer | Bollywood Life

Shivangi Joshi celebrates her birthday today. She has been one of the most loved actress in telly town and has a huge fan following. Shivangi Joshi made her debut with the show, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Soon after that, she went on to play Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. In 2016, she entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naitik and Akshara’s daughter Naira Singhania. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan has been appreciated and they both are the most loved Jodi of television. They have now become a household name and Shivangi Joshi totally owns her character. No one can imagine any other actress as Naira in the show. Her acting skills, her style statements have been all loved by the audience. Apart from being an amazing actor, Shivangi Joshi is also a graceful dancer. All her performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been impressive. Since the start, we got to see her amazing performances and when it is with Mohsin Khan, it is a treat for #Kaira fans. On her birthday today, we bring to you some glimpses of Shivangi Joshi’s stellar performances. We get engrossed in her performances completely. Take a look at some of her flawless performances: Also Read – International Day of Families 2020: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — TV shows that taught us family comes first

This performance during the 3000 episode celebration of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the best. She totally reminded us of Alia Bhatt from Kalank.

Whoa! This one is the best. Watching Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan dance together is pleasing to the eye.

Well, after Deepika Padukone, it is Shivangi Joshi who aced Ghoomar.

This was Shivangi’s first performance as Naira. We are totally mesmerized by her moves.

Shivangi Joshi’s first music video Aadatein was impressive and her performance on the song is brilliant. She surely is an excellent actor as well as a dancer.

BollywoodLife wishes Shivangi Joshi a very Happy Birthday!

