Happy birthday, Vicky Kaushal: THIS is how the actor plans to celebrate his birthday amid lockdown | Bollywood Life

Actor Vicky Kaushal, is turning 32 today. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he will be celebrating his big day quietly with his family. Talking about having a low-key celebration at home, he shares, "It's going to be different this time because it'll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I'll also be catching up with my friends over video calls."

"From this point on, it'll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I'll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I'll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fast-paced life for not being there with my family," he adds as the lockdown has made him realise the value of family more.

Remembering his birthday celebrations from his school days, "I used to be very upset because my birthday would fall during the summer vacations. I couldn't wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends. That was the time when technology hadn't advanced so much and nobody was aware of the concepts of video calls and selfies. Those celebrations felt so real because we wouldn't be busy clicking photos for social media," he shares.

On the work front, he has finished shooting for Sardar Udham Singh biopic by Shoojit Sircar, he will be directed by Karan Johar in Takht. He will also star in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam, the biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Apart from that, he will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama by his Uri director Aditya Dhar.

Well, here’s wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

