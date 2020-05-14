Happy birthday Zareen Khan: The Veer actress reveals her birthday plans amidst lockdown; says ‘I want to do so many things, but cannot’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

It’s Zareen Khan’s birthday today. The extremely beautiful, ultra-glamorous and unfairly underrated actress turns 32 today. So, on her special day, BollywoodLife got in touch with Zareen for an exclusive chat, where we spoke at length about how she generally spends her birthday and what were her initial plans this year and how they’ve changed due to being in lockdown. Mentioning how a typical birthday of hers usually begins, the Veer actress said, “Generally, when it’s midnight, my friends come over (on her birthday), give me a surprise, but this time it’s not going to be like that.” Also Read – Throwback Thursday: Birthday girl Zareen Khan reveals how she had landed her first film opposite Salman Khan [Exclusive]

Asked if she’s feeling sad that nothing like that will be happening this year, if it’s not going to not make her feel like the birthday girl as she always does, Zareen Khan elaborated, “Well…honestly yes, because I’ve always been very excited about my birthday. Right from the 1st of May, the excitement begins that it’s my birthday month, and my birthday…birthday…birthday (laughs). This time, it’s feeling a bit weird and a little upsetting. Not that I am somebody who throws really big parties or something on my birthday, but just the fact of being around my loved ones makes me happy. Of course, I’m very happy and blessed that my family, but yes…I’ll be missing my friends and that’s making me a little sad.” Also Read – Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself documentary film premieres as a boon amidst lockdown; Zareen Khan says, ‘The only way to fight the crisis is by staying isolated’

Opening up about her initial plans for her birthday, Zareen added, “My mother and I had decided that for our birthdays we’d take a trip to the US because her birthday is on the 9th of May, which just went by. So we had decided that we’d take a trip to the US around her birthday and continue it till my birthday and celebrate both our birthdays together there and take a family trip that we haven’t in a long time, but, I guess, faith had different plans.” Also Read – Zareen Khan reveals what is a deal-breaker for her in relationships [Exclusive]

Finally, she revealed her new birthday plans after her earlier ideas were sent for a toss courtesy the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I honestly, don’t know. I mean, I want to do so many things, but we can’t because of lockdown (laughs again). Yes, I ‘m going to be spending all of it with my family. Till, last year, I always brought it (birthday) in with my family, followed it with a party with my friends, and then again, followed it with a family dinner with my entire family. I have a big family; my mother has four sisters…the whole khaandan as you can call it. So, yeah, we used to do it, but this time, nothing like that looks possible and also it’s Ramadan. It’s just going to be about being at home with my family and feeling blessed about it.”

Well, we hope you make the most of your birthday under the circumstances, Zareen, and we wish that the rest of the year turns out wonderfully for you. Happy birthday.

