Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes and messages for your family and friends

Chaitra Navratri is a nine day festival dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. The nine forms are as follows- Shailputri, Chandraghata, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani , Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidaatri. Devotees observe a 9 day fast.

In Maharasthra, Chaitra Navratri stats off with Gudi Padwa, while in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi.

This time, ofcourse, we shall all be confined to our homes due to the coronavirus, but can still send these messages to our families and friends:

May you have a very prosperous Navratri 2020 and may your puja go well.

May goddess Maa Durga bless you and all your dreams come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 to you!

May goddess Durga give you the strength to fight through this tough time.

Here’s hoping that Goddess Durga gives you the courage and wisdom to see yourself through these trying times.

May Goddess Durga protect you and your family from any evil.

May Goddess Durga provide you with energy and courage to go through these difficult times. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020!

