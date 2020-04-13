Happy Easter: Kartik Aaryan turns sasta bunny and Sara Ali Khan dreams of Easter eggs as they wish their fans | Bollywood Life

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are quite active on social media. They often keep posting on Instagram and keep their fans updated. Kartik and Sara both have spoken about the on-going coronavirus crises and on Sunday took to Instagram to wish their fans on Easter eve. Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture from an old photo shoot. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress and she wrote, “When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs… Happy Easter.” Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining his fans with posts. He posted a cute selfie of himself on Instagram and wrote,”Happy Easter ? from Sasta Bunny ?” Well, we loved this sasta bunny. Check out their posts here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan kickstarts a new series, Kooki Poochega with one of India’s first Coronavirus survivor

Recently, Kartik Aaryan has kickstarted a new series titled ‘Kooki Poochega’. For the unversed, Kooki is a nickname given to Kartik Aaryan by his fans. In this show, Kartik Aaryan will interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus. He took to Instagram to announce about the same and has also posted his first episode with Sumiti Singh, one of the first-ever Coronavirus survivors in India. Kartik Aaryan has been doing his bit for the nation and earlier, too he had donated Rs 1 crore to PM CARES Fund.

