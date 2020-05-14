Happy International Day of Families 2020: History, significance, theme, quotes

With The United Nations and Universal Peace Federation as the main driving forces, World Family Day which falls on May 15 this year is celebrated in various countries around the world. These efforts are backed by the respective governments that organise events pertaining to the occasion.

International Day of Families is celebrated to raise awareness towards the significance of families and to overcome the aspects that might be negatively affecting these efforts. Every year, the day is used as a platform to highlight the various issues plaguing families around the world and what are the necessary measures that can be taken to resolve these and build harmony. By strengthening a single family, the entire society and a nation is empowered and will prosper in the same fashion.

International Day of Families is identified by a symbol comprising a solid green circle with a red image that contains a schematic drawing element of a house and a heart in the centre. This symbol denotes the safe and secure environment a family can provide to people across age groups.

History of International Day of Families

In the year 1993, the United Nations passed a resolution to encourage improved living standards and social progress of families in the world. The day was declared as the International Day of Families the following year in order to cater to the changing socio-economic structures affecting the stability of families in different parts of the world.

As the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a real opportunity to rethink and transform the way we foster greater equality through efforts in bettering the economic and social conditions the world over. Healthy familial bonds are some of the greatest boons that parents and elders in the family can pass on their children and family youngsters. A nurturing environment promoted with love and care helps them grow up into well-balanced, happy adults. Communication, quality time, appreciation, respect are some of the essentials towards building a strong and supportive family.

International Day of Families 2020 Theme:

The theme changes every year depending on the developmental endeavours ahead of the organisations working towards the welfare of families. This year’s theme is Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing+25. In the past decade (2010-2020) the different themes are as follows listed in descending order:

Families and Climate Action: Focus on SDG 13 – 2019

Families and Inclusive Societies – 2018

Families, Education and Well-being – 2017

Families, Healthy Lives and Sustainable Future – 2016

Men in Charge? Gender Equality and Children’s Rights in Contemporary Families – 2015

Families Matter for the Achievement of Development Goals – 2014

Advancing Social Integration and Inter-generational Solidarity – 2013

Ensuring Work-Family Balance – 2012

Confronting Family Poverty and Social Exclusion – 2011

The Impact of Migration on Families Around the World – 2010

Since the world is maintaining social distancing, most events have either been cancelled or have taken the virtual route. The International Day of Families 2020 will be celebrated online via their Facebook page as stated on the official UN website.

