Happy Tamil New Year 2020: Wishes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on the Occasion of Puthandu

Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu and Puthuvarusham, is observed on April 14. It is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month – Chithirai – and marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year.

The festival is celebrated by the Tamilians across the world and people greet each other by saying “Puthandu Vazthukal” which means “Happy New Year.”

On Tamil Nadu 2020, you can wish your friends and family members with these beautiful messages:

— Every end is a new beginning. Keep your spirits unshaken and you shall always walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu.

— The dawn is about to break, to give light to a brighter road, have a happier journey this year!

— May the divine power gives you enough strength for tolerating highs and lows of life with calmness. Happy Puthandu!

— May Year to Follow be Among The Best you have Ever Spend in your life Happy new year to all Tamil. Happy Tamil Nadu 2020!

— Let this Puthandu bring peace and affluence in the lives of all your family members.

— May the Lord’s Blessings Usher Peace and Happiness in Your Life on Puthandu Always!

— Another Puthandu knocks! Let us expel our worries and errors and start anew Puthandu Vazhtukal!

— I wish you courage, hope and faith to overcome any challenge in life. May you have a great year and a wonderful time ahead. Happy Tamil Nadu 2020!

— May you and all of your family members be blessed with good health and good fortune this Puthandu.

— Good fortune, good health and a wonderful life. These are wished for you this Tamil New Year. Puthandu Vazhtukal.

Greet the Puthandu with great hope, enthusiasm, and expectation. Hope for a year that is full of only joy, happiness, serenity and opulence.

