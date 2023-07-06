Happy Time With NO.1 – NO.1 TV coocaa & NO.1 Drink MIXUE & Shopee cooperation in July, 70 Free TVs Up for Grabs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia’s leading brand coocaa is ushering in the 707 Mega Campaign this July. During the event, coocaa joins forces with Shopee and MIXUE to debut a high-end range of Eco-QLED products, including the exclusive Y72 Pro QLED Google TV on Shopee, offering a remarkable storewide discount of up to 60% and an immensely generous range of benefits, causing widespread concern.

The Y72 Pro QLED TV is powered by Google TV operating system. Compared to regular televisions, QLED utilizes quantum dot technology, enhancing the display quality of crucial images and providing superior brightness and a full-color spectrum. Stable QLED quantum dots with sophisticated backlighting and LCD panels ensures long-lasting durability. Y72 Pro offers size options from 50 to 65 inches. It also features Dolby Atmos for high-end audio and incorporates eye care technologies such as low blue light, flicker-free, and eye care settings. It is an undeniably superior choice for users seeking higher visual excellence and an elevated lifestyle.

During this mid-year promotion, coocaa, Shopee, and MIXUE have collaborated to offer consumers an array of benefits.

The biggest super bonus is 70 free TVs. Any beverage purchase from MIXUE comes with a co-branded cup sleeve in July. Half a million cup sleeves will be distributed, offering the possibility of winning attractive prizes such as 70 free TVs or complimentary beverage vouchers through scratch-off games. 100 busiest MIXUE stores join this event, including 5 flagship stores with coocaa TV exhibition areas, where lucky winners can claim their TV prizes immediately.

What’s more, customers who purchase coocaa TVs from Shopee store will receive free MIXUE beverage vouchers, while those who opt for the QLED Y72 Pro series also have chances to win 5 vouchers and a game controller.

The adorable coocaa and MIXUE characters Cobby and SNOW KING will appear in stores and embark on a month-long city tour on the advertising vehicle. This collaboration attracts people to come in MIXUE and share the joyous moments of drinking NO.1 milk tea on social media with a chance to win NO.1 TV. Moreover, they could enjoy the delightful melodies of the revamped coocaa and MIXUE music, fostering a lively atmosphere that will endure throughout the entirety of July.

More information:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CuB8nsRBMJs/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coocaaindonesia/posts/pfbid0wDmjrncVk9Sexyc5Qm9ZJ2TYrstsTMVGxrewkYejE9JdQU6gnjkDyiJCgkXMvSsnl

Shopee: https://reurl.cc/DAbbpm

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/happy-time-with-no1—no1-tv-coocaa–no1-drink-mixue–shopee-cooperation-in-july-70-free-tvs-up-for-grabs-301871100.html

SOURCE coocaa

