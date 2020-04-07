HappyBirthdayAlluArjun takes over social media with fans showering love on the handsome actor | Bollywood Life

Allu Arjun is one of the most handsome stars of the Telugu film industry. He is celebrating his birthday today. The actor was recently in the news for donating Rs 1.25 crore for the relief funds for coronavirus aid. Allu Arjun recently completed 17 years in the Telugu film industry. Love and congratulations came pouring in for the star. He profusely thanked his fans and mentors for his journey. We are sure it will be a low-key celebration for the actor but then staying home is the best option now. Fans have taken over Twitter to send him some adorable birthday wishes. Check out the tweets… Also Read – Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan turns six, doting dad pens an emotional note

18 minutes to go our festival ..

love you bunny ?? #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/wUg997AYbP — Varshith Chitteti (@NameisVarshi) April 7, 2020

Appatiki adiganu nanna yevaraina unnara ani cheppala

Ee dialogue ye cinema??#HappyBirthdayAlluarjun@alluarjun#AA20 — Suresh pittala (@SureshPittala11) April 7, 2020

Ayanaku Champentha Kopam vunte Naku Chacheantha Prema vundhi♥?#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/QsziZ5epkO — Tinku (@AlluBhaii) April 7, 2020

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun ❤️ One of my Fav@alluarjun

Became his fan since 2004 after watching the movie ‘Arya, which showed me the path of Remaining in Happiness n In Transit to forget the sadness.? pic.twitter.com/HcRLxmdwdh — HBD Allu Arjun (@AlluArjunFanss) April 7, 2020

Tomorrow, the makers of his 20th film will reveal its title. It is a birthday present for all fans of Allu Arjun. His last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo was a success at the box office. Now, all eyes are on his 20th film. It is being made by Sukumar who also directed his memorable action entertainer, Arya. We have to wait for some posts to see how he rang in his birthday. BollywoodLife wishes him the best of health and happiness!

