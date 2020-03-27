HappyBirthdayRamCharan: Ajay Devgn introduces the actor as the feisty and brave warrior Ramaraju from RRR | Bollywood Life

Also Read – #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN trends as fans shower love on the Rangasthalam star — read tweets

After the impressive motion poster, the makers of RRR has given us a new treat with the introduction promo of Ramaraju, which is played by birthday boy Ram Charan. The new promo was shared by Ajay Devgn and we see Jr NTR aka Bheem is introducing Ramaraju aka Ram Charan in his superb voice with some great adjectives. Looking at this promo, our expectation and excitement for this film has now gone to another level. Honestly, it’s SS Rajamouli mastermind, who definitely knows how to raise the curiosity among the audience. The period drama, which also stars Alia Bhatt in a key role is set to hit the screens on January 8, 2021. Also Read – Filmy Friday: 5 films that prove birthday boy Ram Charan is a ‘massy superstar’

BL Verdict:The latest promo of RRR is definitely a treat from Ram Charan on his birthday to his fans. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Genda Phool, Master postponed, Chiranjeevi breaks the internet