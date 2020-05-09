HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi: On actress’ special day, Rana Daggubati’s reveals her intense look from Virata Parvam | Bollywood Life

The south star, Sai Pallavi has turned 28 today and we have seen her fans flooding Twitter with beautiful wishes for the actress. Actor Rana Daggubati shared the actress look from their upcoming film Virata Parvan and by looking at her intense avatar, it seems that she will again impress us with her performance. Sharing the poster, Rana wrote, “To my co-star and comrade @saipallavi.senthamarai,wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you!!” Also Read – The Family Man actress Priyamani on Manoj Bajpayee: He improvises a lot and comes up with something that creates magic

Also Read – Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani’s The Family Man 2 to release on THIS date?

Also Read – Maidaan: Priyamani replaces Keerthy Suresh in the Ajay Devgn biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim

Director Venu Udugula, wrote, “Why does she sit alone by a pillar commemorating the martyrs amidst the forest? Who does she wait for? What words fill her diary? What does she carry in the bag that rests next to her? The answer to these questions will reveal themselves with the release.” while sharing Sai Pallavi’s look.

Apart from Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Ee Wahab, Eeswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The film has the backdrop of the Naxalite theme in Andhra Pradesh during 1990s. While Rana plays the character of Naxalite, Sai Pallavi’s the singer, who get attracted towards Rana. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the cinematography is done by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani.

So, what are your thoughts on the first look of Virata Parvam? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.