Harper Beckham, eight, shows her appreciation for the NHS in adorable rainbow t-shirt

Victoria Beckham shared an adorable picture of her daughter Harper showing her appreciation for NHS workers.

The fashion designer, 46, posted the picture to her Instagram on Thursday – the day of the week set aside to give thanks for NHS workers, carers and essential workers working on the frontline amid the coronavirus crisis.

She uploaded the picture of an adorable Harper wearing a rainbow t-shirt for her 28.3million followers alongside the caption: ‘Harper showing her appreciation for our NHS heroes in her favourite NHS rainbow t-shirt.’

‘We are thankful this Thursday as always. xx VB’

Harper was seen swinging on a rope swing with a huge grin on her face before dangling upside down on it.

She teamed her charitable white rainbow t-shirt with a pair of casual ripped blue jeans and pink Adidas slides.

Harper also wore some friendship bracelets that coordinated perfectly with her bright pink nail polish.

Victoria recently gushed about how lucky her family was to be able to spend time together during lockdown.

Alongside an image of Harper drawing on a canvas in front a field of yellow flowers, the fashion mogul wrote in the caption: ‘Happy Harper finding creative inspiration!

‘We are so fortunate to be able to enjoy the sunshine this Saturday. Hope you are all staying safe with your families. x VB’

Harper looked adorable in the photo as she wore a red-and-white plaid summer dress for the sun-soaked outing.

Her blonde locks were pulled back into a tight bun so that her hair remained out of the way while she inspected the flowers and drew them.

Victoria is currently isolating with her husband David Beckham and three of their four children at their £6million Cotswolds mansion amid the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, has been staged because ‘during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful’, the organisers said.

For the ninth week in a row, National Health Service workers have been the recipients of the cheers and claps from the nation.

Last month the event, organised by the Clap For Our Carers campaign, was expanded to include all key workers, such as supermarket staff, the emergency services and teachers who are continuing to work.

Britain’s daily coronavirus death toll dropped again as health chiefs announced 338 more victims, meaning the official number of victims has now surpassed 36,000.

The Department of Health toll – which takes into account deaths in all settings – is the lowest figure recorded on a Thursday since March 26 (103) and is even lower than yesterday’s count of 363.