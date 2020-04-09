Harper From “Wizards Of Waverly Place” Is A Nurse And Is Ready To Help On The Front Lines
“I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them.”
You might remember Jennifer Stone as Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place.
When the show ended, Jennifer went on to go to nursing school.
On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram post saying she’s officially a nurse and is looking forward to helping those battling COVID-19 on the front lines.
“A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out to me that today is #WorldHealthDay. It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident,” wrote Jennifer.
