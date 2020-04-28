Harper Lee Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes from the Pulitzer Prize Winning Author

One of the well-known names of the literary world, Nelle Harper Lee was born on April 28, 1926. While she passed away in February 2016, the American novelist gave some rich literary texts that will remain with us for a lifetime.

Lee is famously known for her 1960 novel To Kill a Mockingbird, which also went on to win the Pulitzer Prize in 1961. Despite just publishing two books, Lee received various honours and accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2007.

On her 94th birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of her words that will live beyond time:

— You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.

— But a man who has lived by truth—and you have believed in what he has lived—he does not leave you merely wary when he fails you, he leaves you with nothing.

— Delete the adjectives and [you’ll] have the facts.

— Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.

— The one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.

— Until I feared I would lose it, I never loved to read. One does not love breathing.

— As you grow up, always tell the truth, do no harm to others, and don’t think you are the most important being on earth.

— Prejudice, a dirty word, and faith, a clean one, have something in common: they both begin where reason ends.

— There’s a lot of ugly things in this world, son. I wish I could keep ’em all away from you. That’s never possible.

— Remember this also: it’s always easy to look back and see what we were, yesterday, ten years ago. It is hard to see what we are. If you can master that trick, you’ll get along.

