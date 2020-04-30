Harrison Ford Under Investigation For Aviation Incident, Again

Click here to read the full article.

Harrison Ford continues to dice with danger when it comes to his aviation hobby.

According to multiple reports, the star is again under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), this time over an incident that happened last week at an airport in southern California.

The org said Ford was piloting a light aircraft that crossed a runway where another aircraft was landing, though the planes were abut 3,600ft apart and there was no danger of a crash.

According to the BBC, Ford has acknowledged the mistake and apologized, saying he “misheard” an instruction from air traffic control. Deadline has reached out for further comment.

The actor is well known as an aviation enthusiast and has had brushes with the FAA in the past. In 2015 he crash-landed a Second World War vintage plane on a golf course in Los Angeles, leaving him “battered but ok”.

In 2017, he had an uncomfortable moment when he landed on a taxiway rather than the correct runway, meaning he flew over a jet. You can watch footage of the incident here. On that occasion, the FAA decided not to take any action after an investigation.

