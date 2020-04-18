Harry and Meghan Markle ‘look like they’re in a rom-com’ now they’ve quit Royal life

Harry and Meghan ‘look like they’re in a rom-com’ since they moved to Los Angeles, according to one body language expert.

Judi James has spoken to MailOnline about the Sussexes first public outings since stepping down as senior royals earlier this year and forging new lives for themselves in America.

In the past week, the couple have been spotted delivering charity packages to residents in their new community amid the coronavirus outbreak as well as taking a break from their philanthropic efforts to walk their two dogs.

Judi said: ‘There’s an air of the rom-com about this couple’s body language now they’ve quit the royal nest and become the beautiful actress with her undercover prince, doing good deeds in the US rather than formal royal appearances back in the UK.’

The Sussexes initially moved to Canada after stepping down as senior working royals on March 31 but are now forging out new lives for themselves as they set up home in California

It emerged earlier this week that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, have been distributing meals to the needy in LA for the Project Angel Food charity.

They have now been spotted twice delivering packages to critically ill residents in their new city – once from the back of their Porsche SUV and more recently from their Cadillac XT5.

On both occasions the couple went under-the-radar in dressed down clothes with sources saying that Meghan had wanted Harry to see the city ‘through the eyes of philanthropy’.

The Sussexes did take a break from their philanthropic efforts on Thursday when they took their two dogs, black Labrador, Oz, rescue beagle, Guy, for a walk around Los Angeles.

Speaking in depth about the couple’s recent appearances, Judi said: ‘The sense of relief in Meghan’s demeanor and dress is almost tangible and in her well-worn trackie bottoms and trainers she looks like a woman who is now free to be herself again…

‘Many of her body language gestures and rituals with Harry here are signature moves that we saw in the UK, showing a mixture of loving reassurance with a tendency to lead and steer.

‘She places her hand onto his back as he gets stuff from the back of the car and she seems to be keen to instigate a wrist-hold or hand clasp as they walk along together.

‘Harry still looks like the key focus for her here and although their faces are often concealed by their masks, she glances to him to eye-check him and her eye expression is softened, showing that she is smiling.

‘When the mask if off the full smile is there and her very relaxed-looking posture and stride show she’s enjoying being back in the swing of things in the US again.

‘She’s the one in the lead as they pick out the homes to visit, clutching the address and often walking ahead.

Judi added: ‘Harry’s mood is less easy to fathom. His splayed chest and the way his arms are held away from his sides as he walks does suggest a level of confidence and enthusiasm, but overall he looks like a man being tentatively shown the ropes by his wife.

‘His eye expression looks wary at times and his head is often down and it looks as though Meghan is providing a little motivation for him as well as support.

‘He looks less active in creating a PDA here and it could well be that he is aware of the cameras and a lot less amenable to them than his wife.’

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex carried out her first major charitable event since stepping down as a working royal – organising meals for Londoners in need.

Earlier this week, Meghan asked the Grenfell supporting women of the Hubb Community Kitchen to start a new service providing meals to families in the capital struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Hubb kitchen, in North Kensington, was the first charitable project Meghan supported during her time as a member of the royal family, and after a number of private visits she encouraged the women to produce a charity cookbook to raise funds to expand their work

The duchess said: ‘The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK.

‘A home-cooked meal from one neighbour to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.

‘I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment are urgently needed.’

On Tuesday, the duchess held a conference call with members of the Hubb to discuss her idea about helping to feed residents in London.

Speaking about her demeanour on the call, Judi said: ‘In the Grenfell video her hair is scraped back and in a simple white T-shirt she looks and sounds excited to talk, placing a hand to her chest in a gesture of relief as she chatters.

‘Like Harry she dominates the screen but talks like a family member who has been away but who is finally reunited with her friends in the Grenfell kitchen and able to talk naturally at last.’

The project will be launched on Monday with the women batch cooking in their own homes and then delivering 250-300 meals to families three days a week.

Deliveries will be handled by StreetGames, one of the charitable organisations the Sussexes nominated ahead of their wedding to receive donations from well-wishers, in lieu of gifts.

The Felix Project, one of London’s largest food redistribution charities, will be supplying the Hubb kitchen with produce for the meals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out on the streets of Los Angeles once again as they continued their volunteering work for charity amid the coronavirus crisis.

The couple were seen linking arms and holding hands as they delivered packages to residents from the back of their $35,000 Cadillac XT5, having seemingly downgraded from the Porsche SUV they had used yesterday.

Meghan, 38, was dressed casually in khaki cargo pants, a black long-sleeve top and white trainers while Harry, 35, donned his familiar uniform of a faded polo shirt, jeans, desert boots.

Both continued to wear baseball caps as well as protective covers over their mouths in accordance to the new Southern Californian regulations, which have made the wearing of face masks mandatory in the battle against Covid-19.

It emerged earlier this week that the couple, who moved to Los Angeles with 11-month-old son Archie a month ago, have been distributing meals to the needy in LA for the Project Angel Food charity.

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that they had hoped to keep their volunteering private but were glad the charity was being recognised.

The Sussexes initially moved to Canada after stepping down as senior working royals on March 31 but are now forging out new lives for themselves as they set up home in California.

The couple are thought to now be angling for a luxury home costing somewhere between $12million and $18million in the exclusive Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

This is only the second time the couple have stepped out in their new city since moving after being spotted yesterday walking their two dogs as part of their daily exercise routine.

The prince, who is still sixth in line to the throne despite stepping down from royal duties, was pulled along by the couple’s black Labrador, while Meghan at one point carried her beloved rescue beagle, Guy, as they got out of their Porsche SUV.

The couple, who were forced to give up their Sussex Royal branding by the Queen, are being bankrolled by Prince Charles for the first year of their new life.

The latest appearance comes after the Duchess of Sussex carried out her first major charitable event since stepping down as a working royal – organising meals for Londoners in need.

Earlier this week, Meghan asked the Grenfell supporting women of the Hubb Community Kitchen to start a new service providing meals to families in the capital struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meghan and Harry now live in Los Angeles with baby son Archie and are no longer senior royals after formally stepping away from the monarchy on March 31.

Meghan Markle will give her first TV interview since Megxit on Monday to promote new Disney movie Meghan Markle is set to give her first television interview since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals and moved to America. It is thought that the 38-year-old will appear on ABC's Good Morning America to discuss Elephant – the documentary film she narrated. The Duchess signed the voiceover deal in return for a donation to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders.

The Hubb kitchen, in North Kensington, was the first charitable project Meghan supported during her time as a member of the royal family, and after a number of private visits she encouraged the women to produce a charity cookbook to raise funds to expand their work.

The duchess said: ‘The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK.

‘A home-cooked meal from one neighbour to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.

‘I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment are urgently needed.’

On Tuesday, the duchess held a conference call with members of the Hubb to discuss her idea about helping to feed residents in London.

The project will be launched on Monday with the women batch cooking in their own homes and then delivering 250-300 meals to families three days a week.

Deliveries will be handled by StreetGames, one of the charitable organisations the Sussexes nominated ahead of their wedding to receive donations from well-wishers, in lieu of gifts.

Harry and Meghan have been pictured making food deliveries in America after it emerged they spent the Easter break dropping off meals to vulnerable and housebound people in Los Angeles.

The couple decided to help out after Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland told them the organisation Project Angel Food needed volunteers.

The duchess’s new project will run alongside a wider effort to supply families in need with food, and she has endorsed the Evening Standard newspaper’s Food for London Now appeal.

The Felix Project, one of London’s largest food redistribution charities, will be supplying the Hubb kitchen with produce for the meals.

Chief executive Mark Curtin said: ‘The Felix Project is proud to provide Hubb Community Kitchen with the nutritious food they need to cook delicious meals for local people for whom this service provides a crucial lifeline.

‘The women of Hubb Community Kitchen came together in the face of tragedy and they have stepped up yet again in the face of a global pandemic.’

Away from Meghan’s new project the Sussexes are planning to launch a charitable organisation named Archewell.

The lastest projects comes as Meghan gets set to give her first TV interview since Megxit on Monday to promote the new Disney+ documentary film, Elephant, which she narrated.