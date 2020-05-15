Harry Kane says Dele Alli was left ‘angry’ after thieves robbed him

Harry Kane has revealed his Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli was left ‘angry’ after being robbed at knifepoint in his own home earlier this week.

Two males wearing balaclavas broke into the back of Alli’s north London property just after midnight on Wednesday and stole numerous items, including watches worth £350,000.

The England star suffered a minor facial injury after being punched while his brother Harry Hickford, who is staying with Alli during lockdown, was also involved in the scuffle.

Harry Kane has admitted Dele Alli, pictured on Thursday, was ‘angry’ after his Tottenham team-mate was robbed

Kane and Alli, pictured in November 2019, are team-mates for both Tottenham and England

Three valuable watches were taken by the thieves, with Alli taking to social media after the experience to assure people he and his partner, model Ruby Mae, were fine.

The thieves evaded a security guard at the property who stays there at night but was ‘not aware’ of the intrusion.

Alli reported for training on Thursday as normal despite the ordeal and Kane, having spoken to his team-mate after the incident, says he was left ‘angry’ by the situation.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Kane said: ‘I text him the day after it happened, he seemed okay but when anything like that happens you’ll be in a little bit of shock.

‘I think he was a little bit angry, but he said the most important thing was his family was okay. No one was hurt or anything like that.

‘It’s just a horrible thing to hear especially when it’s someone close to you, one of your good friends.

‘It’s just one of them things it wakes you up to make sure you’re as secure as possible in your home.’

Having reported for Tottenham training on Thursday, Alli was seen returning to his home

Alli thanked those who had sent him messages of support on his social media pages

Police are continuing to hunt for the thieves but as yet have not made any arrests.

Writing on Twitter after Sportsmail revealed the incident, Alli said: ‘Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.’

Friends and fellow players have vowed to help Alli recover his possessions and will work with their watch dealers to keep a look out and ensure none are bought, says The Sun.

It is the third time top footballers have been targeted in the area within the last year – including fellow Spurs star Jan Vertonghen, whose home was targeted in March.

The Belgian’s wife and young family were at their home, in Hampstead, when four men broke in armed with knives, demanding cash and jewellery.

In July last year, Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were chased for a mile by knife-wielding motorbike riders in an attempted daylight car-jacking in north London.