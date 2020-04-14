Harry Maguire sends video to Manchester United staff as club captain pays tribute to their hard work

Harry Maguire has sent a video to every Manchester United member of staff, thanking them for their hard work during the coronavirus crisis and vowing to see them all soon.

The self-recorded clip was emailed to all workers at the club on Tuesday night and features the captain delivering an upbeat message from his sofa.

‘I know a lot of you are working from home which isn’t easy in this difficult time but keep up the good work,’ Maguire says before referencing members of United’s staff who have admirably decided to work for the NHS or in their communities during the coronavirus crisis and while football is suspended.

‘The people who are volunteering for the NHS and working in their local communities – we are really proud of you so keep up that too,’ he adds.

The move is the latest illustration of Maguire taking his role as club captain seriously and comes after he did a tour of Old Trafford weeks ago to meet staff on different departments.

‘It’s just a big thank you from myself and all the players and all the club,’ the 27–year-old England man adds. ‘Hopefully we can get back to normality soon and everyone can get back to their own business and we can move forward. For now it’s a big thank you from myself and from all the players and I am sure we will see you all again soon.’

