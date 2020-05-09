Harry Maguire’s fiancée Fern Hawkins gives birth to their second daughter Piper Rose

England footballer Harry Maguire’s fiancée Fern Hawkins has given birth to their second daughter, named Piper Rose.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Man United captain, 27, shared a photograph of himself and Fern, 26, clad in hospital gowns while cradling their newborn, 11 months after the arrival of their first child.

Harry captioned the candid photograph: Welcome to this crazy world baby girl. Piper Rose Maguire.’

Sharing the same shot to her Instagram page, Fern wrote alongside: ‘Welcome to this crazy world our second baby girl. Piper Rose Maguire. You are SO loved.’

On 3 April 2019, Harry revealed on his Instagram page that Fern had given birth to their first child, a daughter named Lillie Saint Maguire.

Despite sharing much of their glamorous lives online, the couple kept both pregnancies quiet, announcing each following the birth of their daughters.

Congratulatory messages flooded in from Harry’s teammates and a host of the couple’s celebrity pals, after they revealed that they had welcomed baby Piper.

Fern, who is from Harry’s hometown of Sheffield, has been dating the footballer, since 2011, when the two were just teenagers.

And Fern clearly shares her beau’s love for the sport, having graduated from university with a first class honours in science and physiotherapy in 2017.

The couple got engaged in 2018, after Harry proposed with a sizeable square-cut diamond ring on a diamond-encrusted band.

2019 was certainly a big year for them, as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lillie Saint Maguire in April.

Not long after, the footballer was signed signed by Manchester United for a record £80 million fee – making him the most expensive defender to date.

The mother-of-two’s social media snaps prove she has supported his journey, as an array of pictures show her at various matches, including travelling to Russia in July 2018 for the World Cup.