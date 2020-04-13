Harry, Meghan ‘linked’ to Aussie star’s mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been linked to a deal for Australian superstar Mel Gibson’s $A23 million mansion.

The Sussexes were rumoured to be the prospective buyers of the five-bedroom Malibu estate.

California real estate agent Andrea Pilot posted on Instagram last week: “Big news Prince Harry & Meghan buy Mel Gibson’s house.”

She removed the message soon after she was contacted by The Sun. The firm marketing the home declined to comment.

media_camera Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can pretty much put away the umbrellas in California. Picture: AP

But a source claimed the property had sold recently.

Asked if the Sussexes were the buyers, the source added: “Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you’re very warm.”

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US from Canada before coronavirus lockdowns took effect.

They were reportedly focusing their search for a base on Malibu, 50 kilometres from central Los Angeles.

media_camera Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snap up Mel Gibson’s Malibu mansion? Picture: Supplied

The home features Pacific Ocean views, five acres of grounds, “exceptional” kitchen, two pools, gym and membership to a beach club.

X-Files star David Duchovny is a previous owner.

Ms Pilot said: “It was just a post about Meghan and Prince Harry.

“I’m not the person who sold the house. I don’t know who sold it.”

media_camera The home has a stunning lap pool. Picture: Supplied

Her Instagram post was removed minutes later. The property was renovated in the past 18 months.

A source added: “It is fabulously beautiful, so maybe they took one look in there and wanted to have it. It’s very private. There’s nothing on the market like it.”

media_camera Mel Gibson has had a turbulent life, on screen and off. Picture: Supplied

The 64-year-old Australian star became known for his screen action roles in the Mad Max and Lethal Weapon movies in the 1980s.

He won two Oscars for starring in and directing Braveheart in 1995. Gibson was later snubbed by ­Hollywood over a drunken anti-Semitic slur in 2006.

His 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge was critically acclaimed.

A source close to Meghan and Prince Harry said reports that they had bought the house were “categorically untrue”.

media_camera the couple’s previous residence. Frogmore Cottage at Windsor. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY WILL ‘BE HAPPIER’ IN US

Meanwhile, an American-born aristocrat has claimed Prince Harry will “be happier” in California.

Lady Julie Montagu, who moved to the UK 15 years ago, married Luke Timothy Charles Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke, the son of the 11th Earl of Sandwich.

Speaking to Town and Country magazine in the UK, she described the cultural differences between the two countries.

“I feel like he has found somebody that he can be emotionally open with and I think that’s a really good thing,” she said. “Family becomes the most important thing.”

She also said the openness of Americans will be good for the royal.

media_camera Regulated royal life will be a thing of the past for Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: AP

“I always say whenever you meet an American, you know their life story within 24 hours,” she said. “We’re very emotionally open, which I think for Harry is actually a really good thing.

“He’ll be able to talk about his feelings, probably more than he was able to talk about [in the UK].

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to hear a little bit more about how he feels about losing his mother at age 12, and maybe how he and Megan were treated in the press [in Britain].”

media_camera Life in California will definitely be more of a beach for the high-profile couple. Picture: AP

Lady Montagu had previously told People magazine that she “sympathised” with Meghan.

“You don’t know what you’re getting into until you’re in it, especially with the monarchy,” she said.

“People can tell you and they can try to prepare you, but you don’t know. There is a real difference between Britain and America.

‘We may speak the same language, but it’s completely two different cultures, and more so with the royal family. There are traditions. There are protocols.”

– with The Sun

Originally published as Harry, Meghan ‘linked’ to Aussie star’s mansion