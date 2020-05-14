Harry plagued by problem he’ll never escape

Meghan and Harry are on the run and what they want they will never have.

As each day passes, they move further away from their old lives and slowly sober up to the realities of the new world they’ve entered. “He’s lonely!” a new report stated this week. “He has no friends!” And it’s clear why.

After ditching Canada, they blew into Los Angeles to wait out the pandemic. Right now they’re living in the $28 million Los Angeles mansion that belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry – but something was not right. They realised hikers could see into their backyard, so they had to run down to Bunnings to buy a stack of privacy screens. Over the weekend, workmen were snapped installing the giant black screens along the fence which didn’t really do much because we could all still kinda see over them.

media_camera That’s one way to deal with the nosy neighbours.

The couple has been searching for privacy for a long time. Now they’ve quit the family and been stripped of their titles, they hold no power – especially in Los Angeles. They can’t go and ban those hikers who keep peeking in through the fence at their new joint. So they’ve had to put up those big ugly screens which kind of defeats the purpose of living in a beautiful Beverly Hills mansion.

media_camera Meghan and Harry in South Africa last year during their final royal tour.

It was reported this week he’s feeling lonely and lost lately. (After months of isolation, we’re all kinda feeling that.)

“He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now,” a source told Vanity Fair, adding he “doesn’t have friends”.

“So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, … it won’t always be like this”.

On one hand, putting up those ugly screens is probably the project Harry needs right now. A fun DIY project to pass the time until he figures out his next move. But on the other hand, if he wants to make some friends, he should probably stop installing large privacy screens everywhere he goes. He’s literally blocking people out of his life. And he’s also being that weird neighbour who puts ugly things up in their yard and everyone else in the street complains about it.

Harry’s crying out for anonymity and the freedom to do what he wants, but he will never have it. Over in South Africa last year where the couple travelled through the region on what became their final royal tour, a local journalist told me about the trips Harry would make to Cape Town when he was younger. It’s well known the prince has a special connection with the area. After he married Meghan, it was even reported the couple was considering moving to South Africa.

Lots of locals have stories about Prince Harry around Cape Town. They say he used to go there to holiday and party with mates. It was before it became normal for everyone to film and photograph everything and put it on the internet and sell it to tabloids.

It was there he got the freedom he’s now searching for but will never have again. Instead, the most privacy he’ll get is from some ugly black screens from Bunnings.

