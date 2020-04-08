Harry Potter author JK Rowling gets emotional while remembering late actor Alan Rickman aka Severus Snape | Bollywood Life

Severus Snape is one of the most loved characters in JK Rowling’s book series, Harry Potter. The villain with a golden heart, Severus Snape was played by Alan Rickman who passed away in 2016 due to pancreatic cancer after suffering a minor stroke. Reports suggest that Rickman had revealed his condition of terminal cancer to only close friends and relatives. Recently a fan had tweeted out recalling Rickman while watching one of the plays based on the character, Harry Potter. Also Read – Harry Potter and Die Hard actor Alan Rickman passes away after a long battle with cancer!

A fan had gone to watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part 2 and turned emotional when it was time to bid adieu to Severus Snape. The fans tweeted out saying, “Tonight in Italy they air ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2’. As always, I’m NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape … Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him – we had the perfect Severus Snape.”

Replying to the tweet, the Harry Potter series author, JK Rowling penned an emotional message. “In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I’d see Alan,” read Rowling’s tweet.

In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I’d see Alan. https://t.co/qC3xxmwz3d — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2020

Talking about Alan Rickman, apart from playing one of the iconic villains in Harry Potter series, he was known for his films like Die Hard, Mesmer, Sense and Sensibility, Judas Kiss, Bottle Shock, A Little Chaos to name a few. He was also known for his unique voice and acting style. Many try mimicking his style but very few get it. His portrayal of Severus Snape is mostly impersonated in cosplays abroad.

Wands up in tribute to Professor Snape aka Alan Rickman, Potterheads.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.